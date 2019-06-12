Real Estate Attorney Long Island Suffolk County, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., List and Explains 4 Reasons You May Need a Real Estate Lawyer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes time to sell or purchase a home, the question of a real estate agent versus an attorney inevitably comes up. While real estate agents have their own advantages, it is important to remember that real estate attorneys are both useful and necessary in the home selling or buying process.

The job of a real estate attorney is to negotiate and make a property transaction come together in a peaceful manner that's fair and amenable to all parties. Typically, a real estate attorney will oversee a property transaction after the selling price and terms have been established by the parties. This means they will come in and handle all aspects of the contract, title and other issues which may crop up before a sale is finalized.

Real estate attorney Long Island Suffolk County Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., list and explain 4 reasons you may need a real estate lawyer.

Real estate lawyers may be legally required. In New York, a real estate broker cannot draft or negotiate a real estate contract. That is for the real estate lawyer. Utilize a real estate attorney as a negotiation consultant. While it may seem that a real estate agent can handle certain aspects of a negotiation, the agent cannot handle legal aspects. In those cases, an attorney should be consulted. An attorney will be able to advise on critical questions such as whether the seller can take advantage of tax provisions based on the profit made from the sale. Attorneys may also be used to answer contractual questions or settle disputes between parties throughout the transaction process. Allow a real estate lawyer to review all documents. Throughout the home buying or selling process, there will be paperwork with many legal terms that may be unfamiliar to buyers or sellers. Allow a lawyer to assist in avoiding the common problems that come along with a home purchase or sale. This may mean clarifying language in contacts or other relevant documents, reviewing the paperwork before it is signed, or drafting new documentation in response to an unfair agreement. Be sure to utilize the lawyer and their skillset to reach a beneficial agreement. A real estate attorney can assist in solving property disputes. If a property dispute such as zoning or subleasing issues, or title discrepancies, arise, it is best to have an attorney advise on the answer. With their breadth of legal knowledge, they will be able to provide solutions that meet the requirements of the law while also moving the sale along.

As the home buying or selling process progresses be sure to include a lawyer. They will be able to advise on the legal questions that arise and protect against possible legal issues during the transaction.

About Markotsis & Lieberman, Esq.: Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C. Real Estate Law Firms is a general practice law firm. Practice areas include real estate, litigation (commercial and civil), business formations, agreements and transactions, and wills, trusts and estates. Our team of seasoned attorneys are here to guide you through every step of the legal process providing personalized attention to every client. When you're facing a complicated legal situation, our team of legal experts is there to fight for your rights.

SOURCE Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C.

Related Links

http://mlesq.com

