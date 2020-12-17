Real Estate Brokerage MileHiModern Adds In-House Lending Services to Suite of Offerings

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MHM Lending has joined leading Colorado real estate brokerage, MileHiModern, as their in-house lending partner. Focused on the artistry of living, MileHiModern provides an elevated experience for its home buyer and seller clients, now including concierge-level home loan services through MHM Lending.

Located in Denver's exclusive Cherry Creek neighborhood, MHM Lending is housed within MileHiModern's sleek and modern space. The addition of mortgage services creates a full-service experience for MileHiModern's home buyer clients where they can browse property listings, explore new residential developments, and finance their dream home all within the same office space.

"MHM Lending is all about providing a customized home buying experience and creating meaningful connections," said Beau Jenkins, MHM Lending's General Manager. "We are excited to be a part of a contemporary company focused on providing an immersive customer experience."

MHM Lending offers a wide variety of home loan programs to provide its home buyers and home owners with mortgage options tailored to their unique needs. Learn more about their services at https://www.mhmlending.com/.

MHM Lending, LLC, NMLS #2059727, is Colorado's premier lending partner offering curated mortgage solutions to help its clients achieve their financial goals. With deeper home loan expertise and unmatched service, MHM Lending provides a remarkable home loan experience designed specifically for each client's needs. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at https://www.mhmlending.com/.

