Real Estate Developer Tom Maoli featured in The Top 100 People in Real Estate

It came as no surprise to Mr. Maoli when the Top 100 People in Real Estate reached out to him to be featured in the popular magazine. The Top 100 in Real Estate Magazine publishes the most popular biography-based titles in the real estate industry. They are also the original producer of The Top 100 Magazine and other publications such as The Top 40 Under 40, The Top 100 Lawyers, The Top 100 Doctors, The Top 100 Women in Business, and many more.

"It is an honor to be honored by the Top 100 magazine for real-estate professionals," Maoli states.

Looking ahead at real estate trends in the near future, Tom Maoli is looking to widen his real estate collection moving into the residential market with several locations on the drawing board in 2020, in the range of 700-800 residential units.

Maoli states "I have some landmark projects in amazing locations, on the drawing board and I am looking forward to breaking ground on them in the near future. With interest rates at all time lows and banks freely lending money for good projects, now is the time to build apartments."

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate development and investment company, along with being founder and CEO of Joe Zone coffee company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net

