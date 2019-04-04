Real Estate Entrepreneur Releases E-Book of Tips on How to Navigate and Prepare for Retirement

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Hammerberg, founding CEO of GayRealEstate.com, a service connecting clients with compatible agents, is releasing his new e-book Ready to Retire? Making Your Retirement Goals a Reality: A Guide for the LGBTQ Community for free download.

GayRealEstate.com

Ready to Retire? Making Your Retirement Goals a Reality: A Guide for the LGBTQ Community provides an extensive guide for those facing the exciting new chapter of retirement, with a special focus on the unique needs of LGBTQ retirees. The book is geared both toward those on the cusp of retirement and those long-term planning for retirement, alike.

The informative book gives real-world advice on how to plan and prepare for an ideal retirement. It is primarily focused on answering real estate-related questions so that readers will have the needed tools and knowledge to enjoy their golden years to the fullest. Ready to Retire? Making Your Retirement Goals a Reality: A Guide for the LGBTQ Community is a helpful tool which teaches readers how to set practical goals to help them achieve their desired retirement situation.

The GayRealEstate.com team is committed to ensuring that their clients are connected with agents who will represent their best interests and treat them with respect. The real estate service links clients with trustworthy gay, lesbian and gay-friendly agents who have been interviewed and investigated extensively and maintain equal respect and dedication for everyone.

GayRealEstate.com is dedicated to eliminating the stress and uncertainty of searching for professionals who will respect each client's dignity. With more than 25 years of experience as the industry leader, GayRealEstate.com is proud to support the LGBTQ community and strives to ensure that every real estate transaction is conducted with integrity, void of discrimination and intolerance.

To download Ready to Retire? Making Your Retirement Goals a Reality: A Guide for the LGBTQ Community, visit: https://www.gayrealestate.com/readytoretire

GayRealEstate.com connects buyers and sellers with trustworthy gay, lesbian and gay-friendly real estate agents to remove potential discrimination from all real estate transactions. The GayRealEstate.com team maintains personal connections with reliable agents to ensure their clients are treated equitably and with respect. All agents are interviewed and investigated extensively and many have retained partnerships with GayRealEstate.com for decades. With more than 25 years of experience, GayRealEstate.com focuses on establishing reliable real estate connections with professionals who understand the unique needs and desires of the LGBTQ community.

For more information, visit: www.gayrealestate.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GayRealEstate.com

Related Links

http://www.gayrealestate.com

