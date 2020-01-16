Real Estate Leaders in Florida Named to SP200 Power List
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® congratulates several leaders in Florida real estate for being named to the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 list of the most powerful leaders in residential real estate.
Those recognized in the power rankings include:
- Mike Pappas, CEO, The Keyes Company, at 72 on the list
- Michael Saunders, founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company, at 88
- Budge Huskey, CEO, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, at 100
- Teresa King Kinney, CEO, Miami Association of Realtors, at 108
- Rei Mesa, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, at 114
- Merri Jo Cowen, CEO, Stellar MLS, at 121
- Dionna Hall, CEO, Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors, and Beaches MLS, at 141
- Margy Grant, CEO, Florida Realtors, at 153
- William "Bill" Watson, chairman of the board, Watson Realty Corp., at 158
The SP200 is produced and published annually by the Swanepoel T3 Group, the real estate consulting firm run by Stefan Swanepoel. The SP200 team invests more than 400 hours researching and analyzing bios, transaction and sales volume data, annual reports and other announcements and statistics from the past year.
According to the list, leaders are evaluated based on the office they hold, the decision-making power associated with that office, the financial resources at their disposal, their organization's industry significance and geographical reach, public announcements about imminent changes, their tenure and their personal influence in the industry.
Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 195,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.
