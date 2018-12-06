Real Estate Legend & New York Times Bestselling Author, Brian Buffini, Announces 2019 Success Tour™

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffini & Company is proud to announce the "Brian Buffini's Success Tour™" 2019 schedule, coming to San Diego, California, February 11-12; Richmond, Virginia, March 19-20; Monterey, California, September 11-12; Fort Worth, Texas, October 10-11 and Toronto, Ontario, December 3-4. This two-day event features renowned speakers and focuses on strategies to help real estate professionals generate a steady stream of quality leads, attain work/life balance and build highly profitable businesses.

Brian Buffini's Success Tour

"This year's theme, 'Future Proof Your Business!' will give agents all the tools necessary to build a rock-solid business based on foundational principles and strategies proven to withstand any market," says Brian.

Guest speakers include: Kelly McGonigal, a Stanford University Lecturer and health psychologist (San Diego); David Allen, internationally acclaimed productivity expert (Richmond); John Ondrasik, award-winning singer and songwriter also known as Five for Fighting (Monterey); Scott Stratten, sales, marketing, branding and relationship expert (Fort Worth); and Walter Bond, retired NBA player and powerful motivational speaker (Toronto).

The 2019 Success Tour also brings a familiar voice back to the road. Buffini & Company co-founder (and Brian's bride) Beverly Buffini who will lead a session on the power of persevering in the moment. On Day 2 of the 2019 Success Tour, attendees will have even more time in sessions to dive into this impactful content from not only Brian, but Buffini & Company Master Trainer J'aime Nowak, and "America's Best Listing Agent" Joe Niego.

"Through Brian's real-world experience and the insights of our guest speakers, there is a limitless amount of knowledge to be gained from the Success Tour," says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "It is our mission at Buffini & Company to impact and improve the lives of people. The 2019 Success Tour will undoubtedly fulfill that mission for all who attend."

Each Success Tour stop offers the option to attend in-person, or via an HD broadcast, giving agents and lenders the flexibility to watch from the comfort of their offices or to network with some of the best professionals in the industry. For additional information on pricing, or to register, visit buffiniandcompany.com/successtour.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

