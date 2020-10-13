Real Estate Players Flock to New Exclusive Networking Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its impressive foundations, Jewish National Fund-USA's (JNF-USA) Real Estate Division has established a nationwide presence with chapters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami—with more regions to follow.

Guests at a 2019 JNF-USA Real Estate Division Event: (L-R) Russell F. Robinson, CEO, JNF-USA; Ziel Feldman, Chairman & Founder, HFZ Capital Group; Jeffrey E. Levine, Chairperson of the Board, JNF-USA, Founder & Chairman of Douglaston Development LLC, Levine Builders, and Clinton Management LLC; Danielle Naftali, Manager, Naftali Group; Miki Naftali, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Naftali Group; Ryan Serhant, CEO and Founder, SERHANT, and host of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York

"Anyone who's in real estate understands that it's all about 'who you know,' said Chairperson of the Board, JNF-USA and Founder & Chairman of Douglaston Development LLC, Levine Builders, and Clinton Management LLC, Jeffrey E. Levine. "Our referral network is already being used by leading real estate players who are looking to grow their professional networks while maximizing their philanthropic impact."

A minimum annual contribution of $1,800 to JNF-USA's campaign is required to join the members only networking group. Through that gift, donors also become members of the organization's new Eretz Society—the initial giving level within JNF-USA's donor societies.

Members of JNF-USA's Real Estate Division also receive access to an exclusive Real Estate Referral Directory, enabling those in the sector to connect with other successful professionals. In addition, they receive invitations to influential, impactful, and exclusive philanthropic events and programs; opportunities to join the annual JNF-USA Real Estate Mission to Israel; as well as the benefits that are included with participating in JNF-USA's Donor Societies.

"JNF-USA is in the business of investing in and building the State of Israel, which is analogous to our day jobs as real estate investors & developers," said HIG Realty Partners Principal, Adam Belfer. "With the launch of the national JNF Real Estate Division, we're bringing together like-minded real estate professionals in their support of Israel to facilitate more business and networking opportunities across the country."

Glen Weiss, JNF-USA New York Board Member, EVP, Office Leasing - Co-Head of Real Estate, Vornado Realty Trust added: "Many real estate professionals are finding new opportunities outside their immediate geographic area, which is why having access to JNF-USA's real estate network is so important for them."

JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation building activities in Israel's north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation.

