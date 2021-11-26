Real Estate Professionals Can Now Order A Real Estate Home Warranty Seamlessly Online with Liberty Home Guard's Cutting Edge Realtor Portal

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's #1 consumer-rated home warranty provider Liberty Home Guard (https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/) announced the launch of their Realtor Portal on their website. This state-of-the art interface allows real estate professionals to manage their client base and home warranty policies with ease. Liberty Home Guard is known for its integrity, and since its inception has quickly become a leader in innovating the home service industry.

The Realtor Portal is part of a series of online tools the company has launched to increase efficiency, decrease time, and enhance user experience in managing the home warranty process. The Realtor Portal was specially designed for real estate professionals, allowing them to submit orders for new home warranty policies and proforma invoices online.

Real Estate Professionals can also track and redeem points in exchange for gift cards with the Realtor Rewards Program. Additionally, the portal provides access to exclusive customizable marketing materials to increase their brand visibility and elevate their business. A home warranty in a real estate contract can reduce the number of days a property is on the market by 16% and increase its value.

David Moreno, CEO and co-founder of Liberty Home Guard, says, "We see how much real estate professionals have to manage and true to our nature, we wanted to help simplify things for them. We're proud to announce the release of our Realtor Portal, an industry-leading tool that will allow for efficient ordering and set up of home warranties. We hold our customers and partners in the highest of regards and as such it is incumbent upon us to provide them with resources to best utilize and manage our services. We're thrilled to have them use our Realtor Portal."

Liberty Home Guard is a home warranty provider operating in 46 states. They have been rated the #1 Home Warranty Provider by the U.S. News & World Report and received an A grade from The Better Business Bureau. Liberty Home Guard is committed to revolutionizing the home service industry by providing customers with outstanding service and cutting edge technology to increase ease and efficiency in the home warranty process.

