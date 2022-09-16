Real Estate Software Market to Record a CAGR of 9%, High Competition Among Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate software helps real estate companies in operational activities and processes. The real estate software included in the report is CAD software, structural engineering software, project management software, ERP, and CRM software.

Technavio estimates that the real estate software market size is expected to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Estate Software Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The global real estate software market has a major share of vendors offering undifferentiated software. Some of the leading vendors are focusing on increasing their share in the market. However, factors such as limited exit barriers are limiting the rivalry between the vendors. As a result, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021.

Vendor Landscape

The global real estate software market is fragmented, with the presence of several large and small players competing for market shares. The market is under-penetrated, providing significant opportunities for vendors to foray into the market. Local vendors can maintain their market position despite the fierce competition with the help of long-term agreements between market vendors and end-users, including architects, engineers, project managers, and real estate agents. Moreover, vendors are developing new solutions by integrating advanced technologies via software updates. These developments will intensify the competition in the global real estate software market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., and CDK Global Inc

Market Segmentation

The real estate software market has been segmented by deployment into cloud-based and on-premises. Among these, the cloud-based segment will account for the highest market growth. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as low initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low cost of maintenance, easy accessibility, and scalability.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the ever-rising demand for houses in the US.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing middle-class population in developing countries in Asia, South America, and MEA will drive the growth of the real estate software market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa are witnessing a significant increase in per capita income owing to factors such as rapidly increasing economic activities.

The use of blockchain technology in real estate management software is a trend in the market. Blockchain technology can increase transparency at each level. With the help of blockchain technology in real estate transactions, payments can be received instantly. Moreover, this technology eliminates the need for a middleman involved in transactions, which helps in reducing fraud.

Real Estate Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc, Microsoft Corp., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., and Yonyou Hong Kong Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

