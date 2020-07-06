Real estate start-up aims to democratize the industry by making premier data and workflow solutions accessible for all

KANSAS CITY, Kansas, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TermSheet, a private-equity backed real estate software company, is proud to announce the launch of its end-to-end real estate deal management platform. TermSheet provides investors, large and small, the necessary toolkit to successfully prospect, manage and execute real estate transactions.

Since its inception in early 2020, TermSheet has built a platform that can streamline the entire life cycle of a real estate transaction. TermSheet provides real estate investors with a platform that can efficiently manage their pipelines, documents, tasks, contacts, data and much more.

'WFH' changed the game:

As work-from-home becomes a larger theme in the way real estate investors work, solutions like TermSheet become absolutely necessary and mission critical to both operate and, more importantly, compete. Investors need to be able to access their deals and databases at any time from any device. "As it exists today, these best-in-class data and workflow solutions require a massive capital and time investment. We are aiming to change that," shares TermSheet COO, Sahil Rattan. These alternative solutions can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. TermSheet can get investors of all sizes started for free.

Plug & play your data:

Many real estate investors find themselves stuck trying to manually manipulate data to find insights. Often times they must use multiple platforms to view these different datasets. This is inefficient and can be difficult to format into a workable analysis. TermSheet has partnered with industry leaders like Cherre to bring these essential data-sets into the hands of everyone through Parceled, the industry's first parcel and data aggregation platform that will enable investors to find investment properties while also viewing how that data may impact their investments.

TermSheet for all:

TermSheet's product caters to a wide range of real estate investors - from large institutional investors to consumers looking to make their first investment. "TermSheet is an incredibly flexible solution that is seamless to set-up and begin using. No set up fees. No onboarding. No obligation," shares TermSheet CEO Roger Smith.

Some of TermSheet's early adopters include marquee organizations such as Lincoln Property Company. Vice President of Acquisitions, Jordan Kovalsky, expressed how TermSheet "has allowed [Lincoln Property Company] to be more efficient in [its] acquisitions process from the moment the deal is sourced all the way to the closing table."

TermSheet is now available throughout the U.S. Sign up for free at www.termsheet.com.



