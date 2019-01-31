Real Estate Tech Start-up Faira Chooses Phoenix as its Latest Launchpad

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great news for real estate: Faira is now officially available in Greater Phoenix and much of Arizona. With the Phoenix housing market poised to get hotter in 2019, Arizonans now have a new option that will save them money when they buy or sell.

Before Faira, people selling homes had two bad options: Using an agent or selling "By Owner." One's expensive, one's inefficient. Faira changes that paradigm and offers a new option: an easy, online sale where agents (and their commissions) aren't required.

Simply put, Faira is a game changer. A real estate tech start-up founded in 2015, Faira was born with the idea of making real estate into a transparent and efficient marketplace. Now, with 800 homes sold, it has proven successful at simplifying the process of selling and buying a home - and saving people money.

"All other real estate ventures provide a facade of technology layered on top of an old and inefficient system," says CEO Dr. Kamal Jain, "and Faira is the only company that is fundamentally changing the economic model."

How does Faira work?

It's all about the platform. Faira's platform makes a full range of services available to the seller online including professionals like photographers, inspectors, agents and marketers. Faira also lists the house everywhere buyers are searching online. Offering these services free to home sellers means they keep more money when they sell.

Faira completes due diligence on the home upfront so interested buyers can evaluate the home. With all this information in hand from the start, buyers or their agents can make offers on the platform in 2 minutes, saving hours of paperwork. Then, Faira analyzes and ranks offers for sellers on the platform. Finally, sellers can approve an offer with the push of a button. Faira offers support through closing – and even offers tiers of service that offer agent support when requested.

Because the platform does the work, Faira sellers save thousands of dollars by avoiding traditional agent commissions that can cost up to 6%. That's how Faira is fundamentally changing the real estate game.

About Faira:

Faira is a real estate technology platform that is revolutionizing the way people buy and sell homes – saving money, time and stress for both buyers and sellers. For more information, visit www.faira.com

