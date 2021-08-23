Real Estate Tech Start-Up Showing Pro Services Focuses on User-Friendly Scheduling Technology for Real Estate Agents

ALVARADO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 Real estate isn't for the faint of heart. The record low inventory coupled with high buyer demand has agents scrambling for agent-friendly scheduling technology.

A real estate tech start-up with a different approach to technology!

Showing Pro Services

In what has become a $23 trillion industry, many real estate agents struggle to incorporate the influx of complex scheduling technology into their day-to-day lives. Texas-based Showing Pro Services, LLC. is bridging the technology gap by making the complicated, simple. Chief Operations Officer David Coben explains, "There has been a definite technology gap over the past decade.

Many agents have grown weary and frustrated with systems marketed as time-saving that do little more than cost time and money. Our goal is to bridge the gap by creating an agent-centered scheduling system that is safe and easy to use. It's the agents we serve, not the tech."

What does age have to do with technology?

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the average real estate agent in 2020 was 52 years. With fewer than 2% of agents under the age of 30. Does age play a role in the challenges with technology? According to Showing Pro Services CEO Debbie Remington, "Practical, time-saving technology is the problem, not the user's age." At 57 herself, she understands all too well the challenges faced by agents of all ages and abilities. She explains, "So much of the current tech seems to be designed by 25-year-old tech experts with little or no background in real estate." By creating practical systems designed with agents in mind, Showing Pro Services intends to bridge all gaps.

Don't leave wolves guarding your sheep!

Another growing concern among real estate agents is data. In particular, what's happening to the data that agents input into each new system. With so many big companies focused on accumulating and controlling data within the industry, it's no wonder agents are concerned. Showing Pro Services allows users to "permanently" remove any client information they have entered into the system. With zero interest in data, this company is determined to protect the existing agent-client relationships. Their scheduling system puts the agent in the driver's seat—a welcome change for many in an industry where data is often the prize.

Is it time to disrupt the disrupters?

As the real estate industry continues to rebound from the effects of a pandemic, agents and brokerages are taking a hard look at the bottom line. The Association of Real Estate License Law Officials (Arrello) estimates over 3 million active real estate licensees in the United States. With no shortage of companies trying to sell those 3 million agents the magic pill. It's never been more challenging to find and implement safe, affordable tools and systems. Showing Pro Services offers a unique solution to a common problem and challenging the status quo along the way.

