Real Estate Technology Company Torii, Inc. Announces Release of "Swiper" Search for Home Buying

BOSTON, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torii, Inc., a technology company and real estate brokerage serving the Greater Boston area and the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced the newest release of its popular "swiper" technology in its app (free on iOS and Android) and on web. Torii's real estate listings search allows prospective home buyers to discover houses like no other real estate service, letting users swipe right to "favorite" a house listing and swipe left to "block" a listing (or remove it from search results). Users of popular dating apps will feel at home with the swiping feature.

According to recent research from the National Association of Realtors, the majority of home buyers find the home they will purchase online or via an app, and say that finding the right property is the most difficult part of the buying process. With Torii, after swiping through listings, buyers will begin to see more recommended properties based on their interests, saving them valuable time.

"It seems like every real estate company has the same disorganized way of searching for homes, and it can be frustrating as a buyer to see the same listings over and over. That's why we created this "swiper" method, which allows Torii users to block listings they aren't interested in or save listings they like or want to know more about," said Torii co-founder and Product Design lead Zach Gorman.

Torii allows home buyers to search by address, town, zip code, price, and more, filtering for important details like square footage or number of bedrooms. They can also see results on a more traditional list or map view.

Torii's swiper search is the latest addition to a suite of home buyer tools and services provided by the two year old company to make home buying easier and less stressful. Mike R., who closed on a property this year with Torii, said, "Every expectation we had [about working with Torii] was completely blown away. Searching for homes on the app and submitting our offer was so easy."

About Torii

Torii is a comprehensive real estate buying solution, combining innovative technology and incredible service to create the easiest way to buy a home, saving clients valuable time and money. When you work with Torii, our goal is to get to know you and to help you find community as you become a part of ours. Founded in 2017 by James Rogers and Zach Gorman, Torii operates in the Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco Bay Area, California areas. All Torii home buyers are matched with an expert, licensed real estate agent and provided with a full-service team including attorney, lender, and more. Torii pays for closing costs, saving each home buyer an average of over $6,000. Learn more and join the Torii community at https://www.torii.properties .

