Real Estate Update: U-Haul of Clarksville Shares Expansion Plans

The project should be completed by 2021.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, extended hours storage access, and much more.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville at (931) 647-8028 or stop by to visit general manager Monic Patrick and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Local residents have depended on this facility for their do-it-yourself moving products and services since 1979," said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. "Clarksville continues to be a growing community, and demand for our self-storage product continues to rise. We are excited to update our offerings, including drive-up, indoor and climate-controlled units.

Porter expects to hire additional Team Members when the expansion is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Clarksville area. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

