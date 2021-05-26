Real Estate's Ben Caballero Shatters World Record With $2.46 Billion Sales Volume

DALLAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Caballero, a current Guinness World Record title holder and the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S. since 2013 by RealTrends, set a new record for home sales last year. He individually sold 6,438 homes worth more than $2.46 billion in 2020.

Caballero shattered his current Guinness World Record , his second, for "The most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent is 5,801 and was achieved by Ben Caballero (USA) in Dallas, Texas, USA, in 2018."

A new home sales expert who works directly with 60-plus builders in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, Caballero sold 3,556 homes in 2016, earning his original recognition as a Guinness World Record title holder, the first record of its kind for a real estate agent.

The verified data for his individual sales came from the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Houston Association of REALTORS, San Antonio Board of REALTORS, and the Austin Board of REALTORS Multiple Listing Services.

Caballero is the only individual real estate agent to repeatedly surpass the total annual production of the highest-ranked real estate teams, both in total sales transactions and total transaction volume. If he were a brokerage, his sales volume would place him among the top 125 largest U.S brokerages in the RealTrends 500 list.

New sales record for Dallas-Ft. Worth

Last year also marked a record sales year for Caballero in Dallas-Ft. Worth, the headquarters of his firm, HomesUSA.com. He sold 4,282 homes worth $1.655 billion in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, smashing last year's sales record of 3,496 homes worth $1.384 billion.

Caballero also is the only real estate agent in the world to exceed $2 billion in annual home sales and he did it three times: 2020 with $2.46 billion, 2019 with $2.25 billion, and 2018 with $2.27 billion.

"As a Texan, I am proud to live and work in the world's greatest and most resilient housing market and home to one of the strongest economies in the world," Caballero said. "Looking at the market today, this record is going to stand for some time. What's most incredible is I get to do something I love every day and get paid for it. I built homes or 18 years and truly enjoy working with builders."

Between 2004 and 2020, Caballero was responsible for 42,265 new home sales totaling $15.6 billion in volume. According to the World Bank, his sales volume is higher than the annual Gross Domestic Product of more than 70 countries.

To put Caballero's accomplishments for last year in perspective, he averaged more than 120 new home sales a week or 17 new homes a day, or a pace of more than two home sales every business hour. Caballero attributes the ability to maintain his massive volume to technology that powers the HomesUSA.com platform, which he invented and uses to manage and market property listings on local Multiple Listing Services for his builder clients.

Caballero plans to formally apply for a third Guinness World Record title for "Most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent."

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, holds the current Guinness World Record title for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent." Ranked by RealTrends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the first real estate agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year. He is also the first real estate agent to exceed $2 billion in annual sales, which he accomplished the last three years straight. An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Podcasts. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

