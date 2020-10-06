Real Expands to Alaska with Top Real Estate Team and Agents

"You don't need an office to make you successful in Alaska real estate." Tweet this

Aspire Realty Group was attracted to Real's mobile technology and to Real's recently launched an agent compensation plan, which incentivizes real estate agents who contribute to the company's continued growth and success.

"You don't need an office to make you successful in Alaska real estate, and the pandemic has really driven that point home," said Justin Millette, founder of Aspire Realty Group and recipient of the Alaska Journal of Congress's 2019 Top Forty Under 40 award in 2019."

For Baer, Real's commitment to building a strong agent culture outside of an office-centric model was key.

"All real estate brokerages have issues with culture right now. You go into the office and it's empty. The fact that Real is so focused on culture that has a chief culture officer is really something, and I look forward to helping to build that culture," said Baer.

Frank Zellers will serve as Real's managing broker in Alaska. Prior to joining Real, Zeller led eXp Realty, LLC's pacific broker team and was the broker and owner of F&M Property Developing, Inc.

Separately, Real has granted an aggregate of 5,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to certain senior officers. The RSUs were awarded based on the closing price of Real's common shares on October 1, 2020 and will vest in their entirety on October 1, 2023.

About Real

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage in 21 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is on a mission to make agents' lives better, creating financial opportunities for agents through higher commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

