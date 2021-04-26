Real Good Foods Goes BIG with The Launch of First Ever Low Carb, High Protein Grande Enchiladas

"Our original enchiladas were one of our most popular offerings, but we knew we could offer a bigger, more satisfying entrée option while still providing the low carb, high protein meal our consumers have come to expect," said Bryan Freeman, Chairman of Real Good Foods. "We hope this new size serves as another delicious options for our consumers on their health journey."

Real Good Foods Grande Enchiladas are available in two varieties: Chicken Enchiladas with Tomatillo sauce and Cheese Enchiladas in a red sauce. The Grande Enchiladas can be found in stores at Costco, Publix, Safeway, and online at RealGoodFoods.com.

For more information about Real Good Foods and its products, visit www.RealGoodFoods.com.

About Real Good Foods Co.

Founded in 2017, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to feed our future. Its mission is to make nutritious foods—low in carbs, high in protein, never added sugar and from real ingredients—more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and in turn improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods always make foods from REAL food ingredients, never added sugars and with balanced macro nutrients – so you can feel good before, and more importantly, after you eat our foods. For more information, visit RealGoodFoods.com and follow on social @RealGoodFoods.

SOURCE Real Good Foods

Related Links

http://www.realgoodfoods.com

