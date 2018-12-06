Real Hologram-Making Tech Now in Barnes & Noble

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litiholo, a division of Liti Holographics, today announced that Barnes & Noble will be carrying their Hologram Kit in stores nationwide. This is the first time a DIY hologram-making kit has been offered at retail stores. Similar to the DIY concept of Arduino and LittleBits in electronics, Litiholo is creating a new category to teach individuals how to make their own holograms.

A real hologram make with the Litiholo Hologram Kit showing holographic letter blocks that look almost as real as their non-holographic versions sitting next to them.

The Hologram Kit is the brainchild of founder Paul Christie, an MIT Media Lab grad, who studied under the holographic pioneer, Stephen Benton. "Our research lab was doing amazing things with holograms," says Christie, "but the equipment would take up an entire basement, and you had to be an MIT student to understand it!" Christie wanted an easier way for regular individuals to make their own holograms without all the complexity and cost of a graduate lab, and eventually created the Hologram Kit.

Christie readily acknowledges that it was not just his time at MIT that influenced him, but also the long list of holographers who have been involved in educating the public about holograms such as TJ Jeong and many others. "I hope our success in broadening the availability of hologram-making continues the work that came before us. We all have the goal of helping to grow a vibrant hologram community." He particularly enjoyed hearing that Juris Upatnieks, one of the original inventors of the first laser hologram, had recently gotten to see the Litiholo Hologram Kit in action and later got some kits to give to his friends.

In the last few years, the company's unique DIY hologram-making kits have found their way into Verizon Wireless stores as part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Labs. Led by Project Lead the Way, a non-profit educational group, kids ages 8-12 have been able to attend a class at Verizon stores teaching them about hologram technology and letting them make their own holograms with the Litiholo Hologram Kits. "With PLTW and Verizon, about 800 kids have made their first holograms with our kits in the last 2 years," says Christie. "We feel like we are helping create the next generation of hologram engineers, artists and entrepreneurs."

The Hologram Kit creates real 3D laser holograms and is a fun educational experience for both kids and adults. Each kit can make up to 20 holograms, and provides a step-by-step guide through the process as well as additional background on the science of holography. The Hologram Kit is being carried in 330 Barnes & Noble stores across the US, and retails for $129.99.

About Litiholo

Litiholo is a division of Liti Holographics, Inc., where we have a passion for making holograms and sharing that experience with people everywhere. From our roots at the MIT Media Lab to our vision for the future of holograms, we create amazing hologram technologies that reach real people.

