Real Hospitality Group Announces the Opening of the New Built Home2 Suites by Hilton, Lewes Rehoboth Beach, DE

LEWES, Del., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Hospitality Group, Inc. (RHG) today announced the opening of the new built 110 guest suite Home2 Suites by Hilton™ Lewes Rehoboth Beach. Located on US-1, the hotel is a short drive to area beaches and offers easy access to the Coastal Highway and Cape Henlopen State Park as well as Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge. Guests will find the Tanger Outlet Mall in walking distance with an array of shops and restaurants. The hotel is owned by Suitewater, LLC, which selected RHG to manage its first extended stay property based on RHG's excellent reputation and experience in providing superior operations and guest service.

"The Home2 Suites Lewes Rehoboth Beach is perfectly positioned to capture both leisure and business guests due to its convenient location," said Ben Seidel, CEO and President for Real Hospitality Group, Inc. "The opening of this property marks the continued growth of RHG's portfolio as we continue to see more and more ownership groups seeking expert management during these unprecedented times. In the past six months we have added 6 properties and 1,184 guestrooms to our management portfolio with many more in the pipeline," added Seidel.

The Home2 Suites Lewes Rehoboth Beach

The extended stay hotel offers tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Suites are designed with all the comforts of home. Guests may choose from a king bed or two queen bed accommodations featuring fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The property features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a laundry, a fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline pool, terraces and an expansive outdoor grill area. The Home2 Suites Lewes Rehoboth Beach is pet friendly and is located at 17388 Ocean One Plaza, near the intersection of Coastal Highway and State Road 9. For more information and reservations visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sbydeht-home2-suites-lewes-rehoboth-beach/, or call 302-200-7373.

About Real Hospitality Group

Real Hospitality Group (RHG) is an international hospitality management and investment company headquartered in Ocean City, MD, with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Shanghai, China. RHG is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies with a portfolio that includes more than 106 hotels open and under development in gateway cities and resort destinations. The company is a recognized preferred service provider for leading brands including Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as a growing and dynamic portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel, recognized as two of Condé Nast's best New York City lodging establishments, and the Montauk Blue Hotel in Montauk, NY. Real Hospitality Group focuses on comprehensive development, management services, revenue performance, guest experience, and business development for hotels, resorts, and investment ownership groups. For more information visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

