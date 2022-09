Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Triple Digit Growth in Key Operational Metrics

Early Operational Data and Strong Balance Sheet Supports Management Guidance for Profitability Exiting H1 2023

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) ( OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces growth in Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) since entering its customer acquisition phase in August 2022.

Net Gaming Revenue ("NGR" i.e. gross sales minus player winnings and promotions) grew 144% during August and total player deposits grew by 197%. These first data-points mark a successful transition of the Company to its next growth phase, as communicated at the Company's Annual General Meeting on August 11 , 2022.

"The initial growth since transitioning to customer acquisition gives us increased confidence that our offerings, strategy, and financial forecast are on point," said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander. "Behind this success lies our platform's capability to localize language variations, payment methods and marketing campaigns in a granular way."

"We have also seen increased interest for high margin, micro-betting products. This is the core of our long term strategy, and we have invested significant effort and resources to develop the new, proprietary products that will transform the market. This key differentiator product, combined with our short term organic growth and strong balance sheet, hasn't gone unnoticed by industry participants. We will continue to share more details, insights and progress, including at future industry events, such as SBC Barcelona and iGaming Next in Valletta, Malta, in the coming months."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.