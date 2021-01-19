Real Tested CBD Emerging as a Leader in Transparency and Quality Control for the CBD industry.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD industry is still in its infancy, so educating consumers is key to ensuring its continued growth and success. At Real Tested CBD, the fact that not all CBD is created equal is realized and reviewed, giving consumers an equal opportunity at making an informed purchase that is worth the price.

Real Tested CBD and their partner lab conduct independent, third-party lab tests on the most popular CBD products on the market today. Providing honest reviews and transparent lab results allow consumers to learn which companies are truly pushing the best quality products, versus those who lack a fully accurate label claim or present a flat out false CBD spin-off. Real Tested CBD is becoming a household name in seeking honesty throughout the cannabidiol market, helping every manufacturer stay true to their commitment to consumers, while also providing a standard for quality to be sought industry-wide.

Buying high-quality CBD comes with a few important things to consider. An educated CBD purchase should involve research and brand transparency. Real Tested CBD tests every product on their site for purity, potency, and quality – aiding in the lack of regulation within the CBD market today and taking the guesswork out of an individual's purchase. No matter what the consumer is shopping for or is trying to learn about the CBD industry, Real Tested CBD has a reviewed and accurate answer.

When it comes to purchasing CBD in 2021, brands and options are abundantly available. From unique CBD edibles to easily applied topicals and everything in between, Real Tested CBD is providing some much-needed insight on what these products contain and can do for consumers. Whether you are new to the CBD movement or consider yourself a connoisseur, Real Tested CBD can help you make an informed and safe CBD purchase while giving the industry awareness of what constitutes a high-quality CBD brand in today's market.

Real Tested CBD is a platform that provides tested lab results of the most popular CBD products on the market - completely free to the user - based on the belief that this information should be readily provided to consumers across the market.

