Real Time Bidding Market to grow by USD 16.52 bn | ABB Ltd. and Adobe Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as digital transformation, improved targeting of the audience, and the increased popularity of social media inventory will drive the growth of the real time bidding market during the forecast period. However, the possibility of fraud in real-time bidding might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Adobe Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., PubMatic Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Smaato Inc., The Rubicon Project Inc., Twitter Inc., and Yandex NV, etc.

Key Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers real time bidding, which has digital advertising inventory is bought and sold.

Adobe Inc. - The company scalable bid landscape forecasting in real time bidding.

Yandex NV - The company offers real time bidding, which is a technology by which ad impressions are auctioned in the mere milliseconds it takes for a user to open a webpage.

Facebook Inc. - The company offers bidding for app publishers and developers.

PubMatic Inc. - The company offers real time bidding, which optimizes monetization opportunities from their digital assets; publishers should seek the highest competition for each impression.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the real time bidding market is classified into two segments, namely open auction and invitation-only auction. The open auction segment contributes the largest share of the market. Open auctions gained a big share in the global real time bidding market during the past year. This is expected to drive the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Open auction is a type of public platform that allows any buyer to access the available inventory and participate in the auction to bid accordingly. These techniques cater to the target audience at the right time and place, thus driving the market segment growth of the real time bidding market.

By geography, the market is classified into five regions, namely North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The US is the key country in the real time bidding market in North America .

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the real time bidding market,

Real Time Bidding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Adobe Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., PubMatic Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Smaato Inc., The Rubicon Project Inc., Twitter Inc., and Yandex NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

