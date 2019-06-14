Real-Time Information Solutions Land in Boston for the Aviation Market at AAAE 2019

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will exhibit market-leading Transit- Management-as-a-Service solutions at the airport market's premier annual event, the American Association of Airport Executives Annual Meeting & Exposition (AAAE). Held in Boston, Massachusetts from June 16–19, the annual AAAE is an opportunity for industry experts to exchange ideas and best practices as well as gather valuable information to improve business, expand airport services and enhance the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to build upon the success of the solutions we've developed for the transit marketplace to deliver reliable and scalable technologies for airports," said Doug Thomas, general manager for NextBus, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We provide airport operators with the information they need to effectively and efficiently manage ground transportation operations, including access to real-time transportation data to improve on-time performance; simplify scheduling and dispatching; and facilitate access to on-vehicle systems."

"The traveler's experience doesn't stop once the plane lands at the gate and it's up to the airport to maintain a seamless landside connection. Cubic's NextBus enables rapid evaluation, deployment and support of modern ground transportation operations, so that operators can continue to provide travelers with that seamless experience," said Katie Sihler, senior business development director for NextBus, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We understand that the traveler demands real-time information at every turn and due to our decades of transportation experience, NextBus is the solution to meet those demands."

Cubic currently services U.S. airports including Spokane (WA) International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Denver International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport. Earlier this year, Cubic successfully implemented the roll-out of a content management system for Spokane International Airport by updating its NextBus monitors with real-time passenger information to make journeys more efficient for travelers.

Cubic will be highlighting the following solutions at booth #762 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center:

NextBus Real-Time Passenger Information (RTPI): Cubic serves real-time passenger information to eight airports and over 100 transit agencies serving more than 300 million riders each year. Today's travelers expect a richer travel experience with innovative services offered at an accelerating pace. NextBus builds the foundation for a Transit Management-as-a-Service environment enabling rapid evaluation, deployment and support of modern transportation capabilities.

For more information, visit Cubic's events page or follow Cubic Transportation Systems on Twitter @CubicTS. Join the social media conversation surrounding AAAE with #AAAEBOS.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

