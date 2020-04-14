Real Time Location System (RTLS) Industry Growth Opportunities, 2020-2025 - Implementation of Favorable Government Policies Promoting the Use of Advanced Monitoring Systems
The "Real Time Location System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global real time location system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2020-2025.
This report provides a deep insight into the global real time location system market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The market is significantly driven by the increasing usage of smartphones and mobile, gaming, communication and health and wellness applications that require constant access to user information. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increasing requirement for advanced security systems are further driving the product demand.
Moreover, increased application in various end use industries such as transportation, inventory and warehouse management, along with inbound and outbound logistics management, is also expected to propel the growth of the market.
RTLS is also finding wide applicability in warehouses, correctional facilities, and retail stores, where it assists in monitoring the location of a target and tracking any misplaced items. Along with this, the implementation of favorable government policies that promote the use of advanced monitoring systems along with various technological advancements and increasing focus on research and development (R&D) is also catalyzing the growth of the market globally.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AeroScout Inc., AiRISTA, Alien Technology, Axcess International Inc., CenTrak Healthcare Company, DecaWave Limited, Ekahau Inc., Identech Group AG, Impinj, Savi Technology, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, TeleTracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Zebra Technologies, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global real time location system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global real time location system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Real Time Location System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 RFID
7.2 Wi-Fi
7.3 UWB
7.4 BLE
7.5 Infrared (IR)
7.6 Ultrasound
7.7 GPS
7.8 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management
8.2 Personnel/Staff-Locating & Monitoring
8.3 Access Control/Security
8.4 Environmental Monitoring
8.5 Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse-Management & Monitoring
8.6 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Healthcare
9.2 Manufacturing & Automotive
9.3 Retail
9.4 Transportation & Logistics
9.5 Government & Defense
9.6 Education
9.7 Oil & Gas, Mining
9.8 Sports & Entertainment
9.9 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AeroScout
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 AiRISTA
14.3.3 Alien Technology
14.3.4 Axcess International Inc.
14.3.5 CenTrak Healthcare Company
14.3.6 DecaWave Limited
14.3.7 Ekahau
14.3.8 Identech Group AG
14.3.9 Impinj
14.3.10 Savi Technology
14.3.11 Sonitor Technologies
14.3.12 Stanley Healthcare
14.3.13 TeleTracking Technologies
14.3.14 Ubisense Group
14.3.15 Zebra Technologies
