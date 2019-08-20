Real Times Media Extends Content Licensing Partnership With ProQuest

DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Times Media (RTM) has announced that it has extended its agreement with ProQuest, a global leader in educational technology, to grant exclusive worldwide rights for the education and library markets and non-exclusive worldwide rights for all other markets to reproduce, transmit and distribute the newspaper archives of the Chicago Defender, New Pittsburgh Courier and Atlanta Daily World. With the extension, RTM and ProQuest are expanding the partnership to include the media company's Michigan Chronicle archives through 2029. RTM receives royalties from licensed content.

The expanded partnership advances Real Times Media's strategic vision to digitally connect its content with audiences in contextually relevant ways and build a business model that propels the company into the next generation of media solutions — a mission that includes expansion of content sales.

ProQuest, which offers the world's largest collection of journals, eBooks, primary sources, dissertations, news, and videos to academic, K-12, public, corporate and government libraries in 150 countries, curates six centuries of content and is highly regarded by its customers for its array of content and technology solutions.

"ProQuest is an innovative and ambitious leader in educational technology, making them the perfect partner to help Real Times Media advance our mission to evolve who we are as a content provider," said Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer, Real Times Media.

"Content from Real Times Media is extremely valuable to research, teaching and learning across disciplines," said Susan Bokern, ProQuest vice president, product management. "We share Real Times Media's mission to enhance the impact of this rich portfolio of historical content by making it easily accessible to those who need it."

