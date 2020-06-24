REAL Trends + Tom Ferry Announce 2020 America's Best Real Estate Professionals List 8th Annual Real Estate Ranking

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Trends, the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, and Tom Ferry International, a top coaching and training company, released today the 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals list. The list ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume.

"With today's release of the 2020 America's Best Real Estate Professionals list, an elite group of real estate agents across the country are receiving well-deserved recognition," says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends.

"Congratulations to everyone who made America's Best," says Tom Ferry, founder of Tom Ferry International. "The real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are the best. Great job from everyone at Tom Ferry International."

More than 14,500 real estate professionals from every state are featured in one of twelve categories. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2020 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year," says Murray.

"The average Realtor did fewer than nine transactions and $2.4 million in volume in the same year," he says. "It's incredible to consider that such a small number of real estate professionals have found a way to build their businesses. These top performers are reaching new levels while they work with different kinds of brokerage firms and regions of the country."

Click on https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best to see the 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals list.

METHODOLOGY

REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

