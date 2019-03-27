REAL Trends 500 Report Ranks Nation's Largest Real Estate Firms

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeServices of America and NRT LLC are leading the charge as the largest brokerages by transaction sides, according to the 2019 REAL Trends 500, an independently verified compilation of the nation's leading residential real estate companies. REAL Trends, the trusted source for news and research about the real estate brokerage industry, announced the results of the 2019 REAL Trends 500 today.

A record 1,757 firms qualified for this year's REAL Trends 500. According to a research report produced by REAL Trends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 3.2 million residential sales transactions in 2018. These transactions represent over one-third of all new and resale transactions completed by brokers during the year, yet the REAL Trends 500 represented less than 0.5 percent of all brokerage firms. The 500-ranked brokers closed nearly 3.3 million home transactions with a value of nearly $1.2 trillion during 2018, up from $1.1 trillion in the calendar year 2017.

This year's survey represents the most comprehensive collection of data assembled on the leaders of the residential brokerage industry. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports.

"For several years, the REAL Trends 500 has gained market share," says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends. "In 2019, the REAL Trends 500 did it again—up 2.7 percent in 2018 against a national existing home sales factor which was down 3 to 4 percent. What is most interesting is the growth of relative newcomers to the 500 such as eXp, Compass and HomeSmart which have shown remarkable growth in the past few years."

According to Scott Wright, vice president of REAL Trends and editor of the report, "Seven of the top ten growth firms were affiliated with Keller Williams, but there were representatives from every major brand and several independents in the top movers, such as JP & Associates, Realtors®, which was also among the top growing brokerage firms. Leading firms are finding a way to grow despite challenges from low inventory, affordability issues and intensifying competition."

It took 1,992 transactions to be included in this year's REAL Trends 500, up from a minimum of 1,899 transactions a year ago. In 2018, there were 297 firms recording over $1 billion in residential sales while there were 274 firms that accomplished this in 2017.

HomeServices of America, headquartered in Minneapolis, led the REAL Trends 500 as the largest residential brokerage company in the country, closing 346,629 transactions in 2018. No. 2 on the list of the nation's largest firms is NRT LLC, headquartered in Madison, N.J., with 337,235 closed transaction sides. No. 3 on the list is Hanna Holdings in Pittsburgh, with 83,043 transactions and No. 4 is Bellingham, Wash.-based eXp Realty with 73,458 transactions.

To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt500. This year, REAL Trends is offering the REAL Trends 500 information for free!

About REAL Trends: REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. We are a privately-held publishing, communications and consulting company based in Castle Rock, Colorado. Residential real estate leaders find timely and trusted information and analysis through our yearly event—Gathering of Eagles—our monthly newsletter and other publications.

TOP 25 FIRMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

HomeServices of America, Minneapolis, Minn. NRT LLC, Madison, N.J. Hanna Holdings, Pittsburgh, Pa. eXp Realty, Bellingham, Wash. HomeSmart, Scottsdale, Ariz. Compass, New York, N.Y. Keller Williams Realty, GO Management Offices, Arlington, Texas Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, Memphis, Tenn. RE/ MAX Results, Eden Prairie, Minn. Real Estate One, Southfield, Mich. Douglas Elliman Real Estate, New York, N.Y. Keller Williams Realty Pinnacle Partners Group, Duluth, Ga. William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance, Shelton, Conn. Allen Tate Companies, Charlotte, N.C. Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, Shorewood, Ill. CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Madison, Wis. West USA Realty, Inc., Phoenix, Ariz. @properties, Chicago, Ill. Baird & Warner, Chicago, Ill. RE/ MAX Alliance / Equity Group, Arvada, Colo. Coldwell Banker Seacoast / Advantage, Raleigh, N.C. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, Wexford, Pa. Keller Williams Realty The Haggard Group, Franklin, Tenn. Latter & Blum Companies ERA Powered, New Orleans, La. Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies, Traverse City, Mich.

