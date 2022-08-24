Real Vision Grows with the Acquisition of Family Office Community Club b

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Vision has acquired Club b to become the world's leader in trusted family office events and content.

"I have been a big admirer and have been actively involved in Club b the last 15 years and am delighted to help steward Club b in its next phase as the preeminent global family office community, building on its central ideas of trust and access to provide new levels of transformational experience to its valued members," stated Raoul Pal, Real Vision's co-founder & CEO.

Club b, powered by Real Vision's real-time, in-depth, unbiased market analysis and knowledge of capital markets, will assist in every aspect of family office needs, especially transition, sustainability, and investment opportunity. With care and attention to the non-commercial integrity of its founding, Club b will progress to new levels connecting and supporting family office members globally, growing and building on 27 years of success.

Founder Peter Fletcher will remain active in Club b as Chairman. "Many groups have approached us, but none could match the additional value Real Vision will provide our families. I wanted a company that would execute our long-term plan, including enhancing the network and expanding in-person events while adhering to our founding ethos, and Real Vision will do that and more."

About Real Vision

Real Vision is a disruptive global financial media platform and online community best known for its Real Vision membership and Real Vision Crypto — a free digital assets video channel. Real Vision doesn't have a single editorial view. Real Vision brings on the most diverse set of minds on all topics filtered through the lens of markets. The company's mission is to democratize access to financial intelligence and help members understand the complex world of finance, business, and the global economy. Founded in 2014, the platform has more than 300,000 members, including a large group of family offices and high-net-worth investors in more than 100 countries worldwide.

About Club b

Established in 1995, Club b is a global membership for single-family office principals and executives. The Club provides members with world-class educational content and a private forum for collaboration within a trusted global peer-to-peer network. Club b's mission is to help family offices realize their investment, operational, and succession goals in a non-commercial, confidential, and trusted environment. Club b's 700 families are spread throughout 44 countries.

SOURCE Real Vision