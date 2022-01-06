Real Vitamins Launches New Product to Help People With Anxiety

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Vitamins announced today the launch of its flagship product line to help fight anxiety and stress.

Real Vitamins is a supplement company that is focused on helping people with mental health issues fight stress, anxiety and mental health with natural vitamins, amino acids, and minerals.

real chill beach

The owners of the company are passionate about mental health and both have struggled with anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders in the past. They started this company to help people with anxiety from turning to benzodiazepines, alcohol, and other hard drugs that can make your mental health even worse.

As covid variants rage on, Anxiety in adults have increased exponentially around work, health, and finances.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America estimates that more than 40 million adults have some form of anxiety disorder, and that isn't even including the young and the undiagnosed.

Therefore, CEO, Tyler Horvath decided to launch Real Vitamins to help people with anxiety turn to a safer alternative.

"I have personally used Xanax, alcohol and marijuana to try and treat my mental health and anxiety, but it only made things worse. It wasn't until I found out that my brain and gut chemicals were out of sync, that I was able to fully reduce my anxiety and depression," said Tyler Horvath.

He went on to say, "These supplements have changed my life for the better and I hope that they can do the same for others going through the same thing. I am now less anxious, sleeping better and more active during the day."

The flagship anti-anxiety and stress supplement, called Real Chill, was formulated by a team of doctors and experts who hand picked 4 powerful ingredients that work in sync to reduce anxiety and stress. Together, they will level out your brain and gut chemicals like serotonin, cortisol, and GABA. These ingredients are all backed by clinical studies and sourced from the highest quality manufacturers around the world.

Real Chill by Real Vitamins is an effective and natural stress relief supplement for anyone who experiences mild to moderate anxiety.

Real Vitamins will launch multiple products that help with mental health issues like gut health, depression, anxiety, sleep and more.

For more information about Real Vitamins and their products check out www.realvitamins.com.

Contact:

Tyler Horvath

(888) 286-0219

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Vitamins