Real World Academy gives college freshmen a competitive career edge during the most confusing time in education

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities across the globe have been struggling to handle the onslaught of new challenges that have come with the Covid-19 pandemic. The combination of having to adapt to virtual or hybrid learning along with increased financial hardship for those struggling to afford an education have created the perfect storm for today's students resulting in college and career anxiety. In addition, parents and students are left in a vulnerable situation due to the lack of modernized resources that teach financial literacy, professionalism, job interview skills, and resume development.

The result: students are left to fend for themselves in an unpredictable job market.

Real World Academy (RWA), a forward-thinking social enterprise and nonprofit educational consulting organization, offers a solution to these challenges. Their annual summer "Freshman Institute" gives incoming undergraduate students a super-charged toolkit for succeeding in the real world. The program is fully virtual and offers the following:

4-day virtual workshop with topics including:

Surviving The First Year of College



The Secrets of Financial Aid



Master Your Wallet



And many more

Introduction to industry leaders/guest speakers

A lifelong support network of mentors

Continuous professional and personal development opportunities

Summer internship opportunities

A stipend for students upon completion of the program

In addition, RWA's "Freshman Institute" is the gateway to participate in all of the other RWA programs and receive all RWA services. This program is designed to prepare incoming freshmen and transfers for attending a four-year college/university for the first time. It is also their introduction to career readiness training and an opportunity to speak with professionals in a variety of fields.

To sign up for the 2021 Freshman Institute, visit https://www.newarkcollegeinstitute.org/ncfi .

To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.realworldacademy.org/ .

SOURCE Real World Academy

Related Links

https://www.realworldacademy.com

