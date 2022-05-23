Real World Academy gives high schoolers a path forward during the most unstable time in education

NEWARK, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's high school students are faced with a unique set of challenges brought on by a rapidly changing virtual economy and college landscape. Unfortunately, most of our schools are unable to keep pace and properly prepare high school students for the real world. Most schools in the United States have a student to counselor ratio of 482:1, and only 17.5% of high schools meet the student to counselor ratio of 250:1, as suggested by the American School Counselor Association. Today's students must discover for themselves how to function in the real world while being a part of a school system that cannot guarantee the necessary support. This results in the most vulnerable students being left behind and having to face additional barriers to their success. Real World Academy (RWA), an educational consultant non-profit and mentorship organization, is uniquely positioned to provide individuals with the personal and professional skills that they need to be successful in their lives, regardless of the career path they choose to take. RWA helps to bridge the gap in services for students who cannot afford costly college/career-prep courses, yet need it all the same.

RWA has partnered with People's Preparatory Charter High School (PPCHS) in Newark, NJ, to provide its students with a unique personal development course designed around self-identity, personal accountability, and individual empowerment. RWA is also sponsoring five students from PPCHS to attend their High School Institute, which provides students with one-on-one mentorship that culminates in a personalized plan for success after high school.

RWA has a history of lifting up members of the Newark, NJ, community. Since 2012, RWA's National College Institute (formerly 'Newark College Institute'), has provided hundreds of residents of Newark, and the greater Newark metropolitan area in particular, with the social-emotional, professional, personal, and interpersonal skills that employers are looking for in high quality candidates.

Help RWA meet its annual student-success goal by donating to its "Sponsor-A-Student" campaign. Every dollar you donate will help us sponsor students of PPCHS to receive comprehensive college and career-prep services. Services such as one-on-one counseling and mentorship, career coaching, access to workshops, and an extensive network of professionals and leaders are provided free of charge through this campaign. Be a part of the change.

Donate now at: https://www.realworldacademy.org/donations/

To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.realworldacademy.org/.

