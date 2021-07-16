Real-World Data & Technology Company OM1 Closes $85 Million Financing To Make Healthcare More Measured, Precise, And Pre-Emptive

OM1 partners with providers, medical societies, payers, and manufacturers to harness real-world data for advancing medical research, evaluating health outcomes, obtaining regulatory approvals, and personalizing treatment in chronic disease areas, such as dermatology, rheumatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, respiratory, neurosciences, and behavioral health. In addition to these efforts, OM1 develops state-of-the art artificial intelligence (AI) models and solutions for finding patients and predicting outcomes.

"There has been limited focus on using real-world data for autoimmune and other chronic conditions – despite those conditions representing more than $1.6 trillion in healthcare costs in the U.S alone," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO and founder of OM1. "With this funding, OM1 will expand our work building robust real-world data networks that are changing the research paradigm and enabling more precise treatments."

Increasingly healthcare stakeholders, including regulators, payers, and providers, are seeking real-world evidence for supporting outcomes-based decision making. By organizing health information and applying AI technology, OM1 helps customers generate and use real-world evidence more rapidly and effectively to gain regulatory approval, to understand the effectiveness, safety and value of treatments, and to personalize care.

Daniel Sundheim, founder of D1 Capital Partners, noted, "We believe OM1 is at the forefront of innovation in applying real-world data and AI in impactful ways. We are excited to support their mission as they continue to expand their products in pursuit of improving patient outcomes."

OM1 was founded in 2015 by the leadership team of Outcome Sciences, the pioneering real-world research company, which was acquired in 2011.

About OM1

With a focus on chronic conditions, OM1 is a real-world data, outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real-world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, to measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at www.om1.com.

About D1 Capital Partners

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm that operates across public and private markets. The firm combines the talent and operational excellence of a large, premier asset management firm with the flexible mandate and long-term time horizon of a family office. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Sundheim, D1 focuses on investing in the global internet, technology, telecom, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

