Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market to Reach $2.47 Billion by 2026

The global real-world evidence solutions market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2021 to $1.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The real-world evidence solutions market is expected to grow to $2.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.



North America was the largest region in the real world evidence solutions market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the real-world evidence solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market. The geriatric population refers to people aged 65 and over, who are at higher risk of falling for several reasons, including postural hypotension, and balance or gait impairment. Aging increases the threat of chronic diseases such as strokes, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.



The development of real-world evidence has become a key trend, gaining popularity in the real-world evidence market. Achieving commercial success and convenient decision-making using real-world data is playing a key role, and real-world evidence addresses those demands for additional information.

For instance, in October 2021, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, a US-based professional society for health economics and outcomes research, stated that the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative launched the Real-World Evidence Registry. The Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative helps in addressing potential concerns with RWE studies by launching the RWE registry and establishing a culture of transparency for the analysis and reporting of RWE in healthcare and health research.

1) By Component: Services; Data Sets; Clinical Setting Data; Claims Data; Pharmacy Data; Patient Powered Data

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology; Cardiovascular; Neurology; Immunology; Other Therapeutic Areas

3) By Application: Drug Development And Approvals; Medical Device Development And Approvals; Reimbursement/Coverage And Regulatory Decision Making; Post Market Safety And Adverse Events Monitoring

4) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices Companies; Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Payers; Other End-Users



1. Executive Summary



2. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Characteristics



3. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Real World Evidence Solutions



5. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size And Growth



6. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segmentation

7. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Real World Evidence Solutions Market



9. China Real World Evidence Solutions Market



10. India Real World Evidence Solutions Market



11. Japan Real World Evidence Solutions Market



12. Australia Real World Evidence Solutions Market



13. Indonesia Real World Evidence Solutions Market



14. South Korea Real World Evidence Solutions Market



15. Western Europe Real World Evidence Solutions Market



16. UK Real World Evidence Solutions Market



17. Germany Real World Evidence Solutions Market



18. France Real World Evidence Solutions Market



19. Eastern Europe Real World Evidence Solutions Market



20. Russia Real World Evidence Solutions Market



21. North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market



22. USA Real World Evidence Solutions Market



23. South America Real World Evidence Solutions Market



24. Brazil Real World Evidence Solutions Market



25. Middle East Real World Evidence Solutions Market



26. Africa Real World Evidence Solutions Market



27. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Real World Evidence Solutions Market



29. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



