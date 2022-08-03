Real-world Evidence Solutions Market Report 2022-2029 : Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the RWE Industry Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Aug 03, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-world Evidence Solutions Market by Component, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4.9 billion by 2029
Rapidly growing big data in healthcare, shift from volume to value-based care, and rising focus towards personalized healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the global RWE solutions market. Further, significant growth opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by emerging markets, rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and the rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the RWE solutions market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE solutions market in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate. The growth of this regional market is driven by the growing demand for data defining the value and effectiveness of medicines, the increasing need for conducting real-world studies in drug R&D, and the rising government initiatives for promoting the use of real-world studies for regulatory decision-making.
Scope of the Report
Global RWE Solutions Market, by Component
- Datasets
- Disparate Datasets
- EMR/EHR/Clinical Data
- Claims & Billing Data
- Pharmacy Data
- Product/Disease Registries Data
- Other Disparate Datasets
- Integrated Datasets
- Consulting & Analytics
Global RWE Solutions Market, by Application
- Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions
- Drug Development & Approvals
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Other Therapeutic Areas
- Post Market Surveillance
- Medical Device Development & Approvals
- Other Applications
Global RWE Solutions Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
- Healthcare Payers
- Healthcare Providers
- Other End Users
Global RWE Solutions Market, by Geography
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Focus on Personalized Healthcare
- Delays in Drug Development and the Consequent Increase in Development Costs
- Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Shift Toward Value-based Care
- Rapidly Growing Big Data in the Healthcare Sector
Restraints
- Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Rising Focus on end-to-end RWE Services
Challenges
- Lack of Standardized Methodologies for Developing RWE
Trends
- The Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the RWE Industry
- The Adoption of AI Technologies is Growing in the Following Areas:
- Clinical Trials Design
- Modeling and Forecasting Patient Enrichment & Recruitment
- Selecting Investigator Site
- Patient Monitoring & Managing and Medication Adherence & Retention
- AI-enabled Clinical Trial Analytics
- Outsourcing Essential AI Solutions Via Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations
- Market Access Using AI Solutions
- Post-market Surveillance Using AI Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Real-world Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: Regulatory Analysis
6. Pricing Models (Emr/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)
7. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by Component
8. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by Application
9. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by End User
10. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Anthem Inc.
- Clinigen Group plc
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- ICON plc
- IQVIA
- Oracle Corporation
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- PPD Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
- Flatiron Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7j1k3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article