Real-world Evidence Solutions Market Report 2022-2029 : Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the RWE Industry Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4.9 billion by 2029



Rapidly growing big data in healthcare, shift from volume to value-based care, and rising focus towards personalized healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the global RWE solutions market. Further, significant growth opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by emerging markets, rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and the rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the RWE solutions market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE solutions market in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate. The growth of this regional market is driven by the growing demand for data defining the value and effectiveness of medicines, the increasing need for conducting real-world studies in drug R&D, and the rising government initiatives for promoting the use of real-world studies for regulatory decision-making.



Scope of the Report

Global RWE Solutions Market, by Component

Datasets

Disparate Datasets

EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

Claims & Billing Data

Pharmacy Data

Product/Disease Registries Data

Other Disparate Datasets

Integrated Datasets

Consulting & Analytics

Global RWE Solutions Market, by Application

Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

Drug Development & Approvals

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Post Market Surveillance

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Other Applications

Global RWE Solutions Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

Global RWE Solutions Market, by Geography

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus on Personalized Healthcare

Delays in Drug Development and the Consequent Increase in Development Costs

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Shift Toward Value-based Care

Rapidly Growing Big Data in the Healthcare Sector

Restraints

Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Rising Focus on end-to-end RWE Services

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Methodologies for Developing RWE

Trends

The Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the RWE Industry

The Adoption of AI Technologies is Growing in the Following Areas:

Clinical Trials Design



Modeling and Forecasting Patient Enrichment & Recruitment



Selecting Investigator Site



Patient Monitoring & Managing and Medication Adherence & Retention



AI-enabled Clinical Trial Analytics



Outsourcing Essential AI Solutions Via Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations



Market Access Using AI Solutions



Post-market Surveillance Using AI Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Real-world Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: Regulatory Analysis



6. Pricing Models (Emr/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)



7. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by Component



8. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by Application



9. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by End User



10. Real-world Evidence Solutions Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Anthem Inc.

Clinigen Group plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

ICON plc

IQVIA

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

PPD Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Flatiron Health

