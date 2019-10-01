Realcomp II Ltd. Signs Agreement for Remine Agent Pro

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realcomp II Ltd. and Remine have signed a new partnership agreement that will bring the fully-featured Remine Agent Pro platform to Realcomp's more than 16,300 REALTOR® subscribers across the state.

Less than two years after launching the Remine platform, Realcomp has upgraded its core service offering to include Remine Agent Pro. Agent Pro unlocks all of the features of the program, which were only previously available under an upgraded subscription.

More specifically, Remine Agent Pro's enhanced technology for desktop and mobile brings the following:

Nationwide Data Search – great for prospecting to renters and distressed property owners;

Unlimited Contacts – With comprehensive customer notation functionality;

The ability to track up to 10,000 (versus 100) property or people notifications at a time; and

Client Engagement Analytics – an IDX tool designed to nurture client pipelines with insights and feedback including what properties and emails are being viewed.

Additionally, the new Remine user interface has been overhauled to include exciting features, such as:

Advanced Search – enabling the agent to perform very fast searches on both MLS and Public Record Data (PRD) at the same time;

Carts – a tool for curating hand-chosen properties for customers (replaces "Track") and sharing them;

A full credit report for the client;

Document Uploads;

An e-sign platform that allows the client to sign any type of document;

Enhanced Remine Mobile;

Enhanced Public Record Data (PRD); and more.

"The real estate professionals that depend on their MLS deserve modern software and workflows that enable them to meet the expectations of today's consumer," said Jonathan Spinetto, Remine's COO and Co-Founder. "The Realcomp team understands this and we look forward to innovating with them into the future."



Added Karen Kage: "Remine Agent Pro will provide our subscribers with new and important insights and analytics to build relationships and buy and sell homes. This technology is poised to take our MLS to new levels."

About Remine Inc.

Remine is the modern MLS platform that gives MLSs the freedom and flexibility they need to create a stronger value proposition for themselves and their users, now and into the future. Remine is live in 50 markets and available to more than 1,000,000 agents and their clients.

For more information on Remine, please visit www.remine.com.

About Realcomp II Ltd.

Realcomp II Ltd. is Michigan's largest Multiple Listing Service, now serving more than 16,300 valued broker, agent, and appraiser customers in over 2,500 offices across Southeast Michigan. Realcomp II Ltd. is committed to providing the most reliable up-to date real estate information using state-of-the-art delivery methods. Realcomp offers its MLS subscribers top of the line customer service and every member has the authority to do what it takes to make certain each customer's experience positive.

For more information on Realcomp, please visit: Realcomp.MoveinMichigan.com

SOURCE Remine

Related Links

http://www.remine.com

