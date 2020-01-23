RealFoundations Announces Promotion of John Seaton to Enterprise Sales Executive

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations, the world's foremost provider of management consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the promotion of John Seaton from Lead Managing Consultant to Enterprise Sales Executive.

John has over 15 years' experience implementing technology, sustainability and outsourcing solutions for REITs, advisors, brokers, insurance companies and financial institutions. He has cultivated valuable relationships across all real estate sectors and is an esteemed member of RealFoundations' business development team. John's unique experience has enabled him to consistently align client objectives with strategic solutions to provide better outcomes.

"In this new role, I will be responsible for driving new client acquisition activities, identifying areas of their business model that require attention and suggesting solutions to help their real estate run better," said John Seaton. "I look forward to partnering with new clients to explore alternative resource solutions that support their business."

During his tenure with RealFoundations, John has been instrumental in designing and implementing complex technology and operational strategy initiatives for large clients with global assets. John's most recent client engagement focused on applying RealFoundations' merger and acquisition integration methodology, designing a scalable operating platform to support continued growth and performance benchmarking for a multifamily company ranked at the top of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Largest Owners list.

"John's hands-on experience in operational advisory, risk management and technology optimization for real estate companies is a strong asset to RealFoundations' leadership team," said Chris Shaida, Founder and CEO, RealFoundations. "We look forward to John's continued contributions and commitment to providing valuable solutions that allow our clients to operate more effectively."

RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400-plus client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in India, RealFoundations provides management consulting, managed services and energy solutions to developers, owners/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations.

We Make Real Estate Run Better. For more information, please visit www.realfoundations.net.

