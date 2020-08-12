RealFoundations Elevates Two Seasoned Practitioners to Serve as Senior Managing Consultants

Based in Denver, Colorado, Hope Dunleavy joined RealFoundations' Management Consulting practice as a Manager in 2011. Her background in property management and accounting, along with her extensive experience with real estate technologies, further qualify Hope as a leading advisor to residential and commercial owner/operators. Hope is responsible for leading the strategic design and delivery of increasingly complex business process improvement initiatives and technology transformation projects. Prior to joining RealFoundations, Hope held positions spanning operations, training, accounting and information technology for various real estate companies, including Archstone Communities and Northco Commercial.

Gregg Haverstick has built a career serving both commercial and multifamily owners, operators, and developers. Prior to joining RealFoundations, Gregg served as Senior Director of IT at Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, one of Manhattan's largest private residential developments, where he established a proven track record for successful technology transformation and process efficiency initiatives. Upon joining the firm, Gregg has been instrumental in helping RealFoundations expand its delivery capabilities among owner operators as well as industry leading software providers.

"This announcement is testament to Hope and Gregg's ability to deliver solution-based outcomes in response to complex real estate industry challenges," says Phillip McCorkle, Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "With their elevation, we have expanded RealFoundations' capabilities and look forward to the contributions they will continue to provide to our clients, our firm and our industry."

