RealFoundations Promotes Barry Faulkner and Chris Johnson to New Leadership Roles at the Firm

"RealFoundations greatly appreciates the contributions that Barry and Chris have made to our firm and its clients," said Phillip McCorkle, Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "Both of these talented professionals maintain a consistent track record of making real estate run better and exhibit the necessary leadership to help expand our market presence and corporate culture. We are excited to have Barry and Chris expand their roles within our leadership team."

Barry has over two and a half decades of broad and deep real estate investment and consulting experience, with particular expertise in office, multifamily, industrial, retail and single-family assets. At RealFoundations, Barry has led engagements for many of the biggest names in the real estate industry, enabling them to optimize organizational performance and gain a competitive edge in the market. He assists clients with strategy, M&A integration, shared services implementations, operational improvement, new product development, business transformation and change management. Recognized as an industry thought leader, Barry frequently writes for top trade media outlets and is a sought-after speaker for real estate conferences and webinars.

Prior to joining RealFoundations, Barry was a senior vice president, managing Bentall Kennedy's Multi-Employer Property Trust for institutional investors, with responsibility for portfolio management, investment committee membership, reporting/analytics and new product development. He also held senior consulting positions at other leading firms serving real estate clients, among them, the largest U.S. office and multifamily REITs and international real estate service providers. Barry earned his MBA from Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business, with a focus on real estate and strategy, and he holds an A.B. from Bowdoin College.

Chris has more than 15 years of experience in real estate management consulting, with significant background in the investment manager and owner/operator market segments. At RealFoundations, he has been a functional and technical subject matter expert for Yardi engagements, playing a key role in delivering complex data conversion projects and serving as the project manager, solutions architect or team lead for over 30 Yardi client implementations and/or upgrades. Chris also supports clients by delivering technology strategy roadmaps, operating model and improvement programs, and application diagnostic projects.

In addition to his client service delivery achievements, Chris has contributed substantially to the professional development of RF practitioners and expansion of the firm's business partnership with industry-leading technology providers. Chris has two BBA degrees from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University – one in finance with a real estate emphasis and the other in management.

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

