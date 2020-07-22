RealFoundations Promotes CRE Veteran, Clive Tydeman, as Global Head of Accounting and Lease Services

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations, a global professional services firm focused solely on helping real estate companies make smarter, more profitable decisions, today announced the elevation of senior practitioner, Clive Tydeman, to Global Head of Accounting and Lease Services. Clive will build upon the success of the existing managed services platform and lead the delivery of ongoing lease administration and property, corporate and fund accounting services to RealFoundations' global client portfolio.

Clive Tydeman, Global Head of Accounting and Lease Services, RealFoundations

RealFoundations' Accounting and Lease Managed Services platform permits the flexible design of a tailored outsource model that supports innovation, scalability and cost avoidance. Clive is highly skilled in assessing a company's real estate operating platform and identifying opportunities to reduce enterprise risk, improve operational efficiency and enhance productivity through industry leading practices and best-of-breed technology.

With 25 years' experience in accounting transformation, Clive brings a strong operational background and wealth of knowledge from which clients will immediately benefit. Prior to joining RealFoundations, Clive served as Head of Infrastructure and Operations for Cushman & Wakefield's EMEA portfolio. He also served as of Head of Operations for CBRE's UK Asset Services division, leading their European accounting, lease administration and technology delivery.

"Clive's deep operational experience enhances RealFoundations' ability to perform ongoing accounting and lease functions on behalf of our clients," says Chris Shaida, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, RealFoundations. "We look forward to Clive continuing to drive efficiency improvements in our managed services and increasing the value delivered to our clients."

Clive graduated from York University in Toronto, ON, and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Finance & Economics. Clive will continue his role as Senior Managing Consultant and co-lead RealFoundations' London office, expanding professional service delivery in Europe.

"I am excited about the opportunity to engage with clients, better understand their business, help them identify their middle-office needs and deliver services that create value for their company," says Clive.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400+ client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in India, RealFoundations provides Management Consulting, Managed Services and Energy Solutions to developers, builders, owner/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

