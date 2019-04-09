RealFoundations Strengthens Merger Integration Team With Addition of Veteran Real Estate Executive, Paul Mauk

Mauk began his career at Arthur Andersen, working in its financial services and real estate practices. He then advanced to become a Practice Leader at the Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal Real Estate group where he managed engagements to help clients transform their operating models and complete complex merger integrations. Mauk subsequently transitioned from consultancy to the private equity space, joining Schooner Capital as a principal focused on real estate investment management. With Schooner Capital, Mauk formed a partnership and founded Traditional Golf Properties which he led as its president and grew the company to twenty-three golf and country clubs with over 1,100 employees. Since joining RealFoundations earlier this year, Mauk has already distinguished himself by heading the merger integration program management office for the largest single-family rental REIT. This project entailed 75 strategic initiatives to optimize the newly combined enterprise's operations, leasing, marketing, property management, accounting, technology and human resources functions.

"Paul brings an abundance of hands-on real estate operating model and merger integration expertise acquired during his tenure at Arthur Anderson, EY Kenneth Leventhal, Schooner Capital, and Traditional Golf Properties," says David W. Stanford, Founder and Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "We look forward to Paul's contributions in delivering tremendous value for our clients."

For more information about careers at RealFoundations, visit www.realfoundations.net/careers or contact Tony Dodder, Director of People Services | (646) 825 7962 | tony.dodder@realfoundations.net

About RealFoundations – RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400+ client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in India, RealFoundations provides Management Consulting, Managed Services and Energy Solutions to developers, builders, owner/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

SOURCE RealFoundations

