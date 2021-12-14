Reali Appoints Delma Locke as Chief Legal Officer

"We are very pleased to have Delma join our leadership team at this critical moment in our company's growth," said Tyler Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of Reali. "Her extensive legal expertise and rich background across key areas, including M&A and regulatory compliance, will be instrumental as we scale our operations."

Having just closed $250 million in new financing in August, Reali is on a strategic path to quickly expand into new markets nationally and increase its accessibility of Reali Buy Before You Sell and Reali Cash Offer, innovative financial solutions to fit the unique needs of today's home buyers and sellers.

"I am thrilled to be joining Reali at such a pivotal juncture. The real estate industry has been broken and is ripe for disruption. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills working at cutting-edge disruptive companies to help Reali scale and innovate in this space," said Locke.

Locke joins Reali from Uber where she was Associate General Counsel for their Commercial, U4B, Uber Health, and CLO Operations. She started with Uber pre-IPO and was instrumental in building the legal framework for the company's high growth New Mobility business division. She was also founding Chair of the company's CLO diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) council.

Prior to joining Uber, Locke was Chief Counsel to the Vice President at Apple where she built the legal framework and processes which helped scale Apple's US Sales Division from a $30 million to an over $50 billion a year revenue business. She was also a Director and Associate General Counsel at Sun Microsystems. Locke holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Santa Clara School of Law.

Reali is a real estate and fintech company creating a one-stop shop to make homeownership streamlined, accessible, and stress-free every step of the way. We leverage first-in-kind technology and trusted real estate experts to serve home buyers, borrowers, and sellers in a single, integrated platform. Our wide range of alternative financing solutions makes a complicated process like buying and selling at the same time much less complicated. Customers can buy and sell in one coordinated transaction, eliminating resale contingencies, moving twice, and paying two mortgages at once. Whether it's buying, selling, financing, or owning a home, our high-tech, high-touch offering meets the unique and individual needs of our customers. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team at www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

