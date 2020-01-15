Reali Becomes First Company to Service Both Homebuyers and Sellers in a Single App

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali, the real estate technology company transforming home buying and selling, unveiled today the most significant update to its mobile app with the addition of a Seller Journey. Reali is the first in the real estate industry – and the app is the only one of its kind – to service home buyers and sellers in a single app with full support from licensed real estate agents. Reali Sellers can save an average of 2 weeks to get to market when compared to traditional real estate companies, saving them hours as they can quickly find their agent, initiate contact and kick off the home selling process in just a few clicks with the Reali App. The app is available today on iOS and Android.

"Until now, robust technology to help you sell a home was reserved for home buyers," said Amit Haller, chief executive officer, Reali. "Today, Reali is changing that with key features for selling a home. The new app isn't just a milestone for our company, it's significant for the entire real estate industry. For the first time, home sellers can experience full-service real estate powered by technology that simplifies their journey without charging a premium."

The process of selling a home with Reali begins in the app by requesting a home valuation or listing appointment from a dedicated, local and licensed real estate agent with market expertise. Once live, Sellers can track the sale of a home from valuation to escrow and are in step with their real estate agents.

"Traditional brokerages take 3-4 weeks to get a listing live," said Stacy Hoover, Reali Head of Product. "Other real estate technology companies are focused on re-configuring the way real estate agents operate. Reali is changing the experience for customers. By bringing the home prep process and communication into the app, we save Reali Sellers an average of 2 weeks to get to market, plus a seller will always know where they are without waiting to hear from their agent."

The Sellers functionality is a massive expansion of Reali's current app experience. It is the only app now to offer the ability to "claim a home," "chat with an agent," "request an appointment," "touch of a button experience switch" (i.e. switch to buying or selling), "home prep checklist," and "escrow tracking."

Key features include:

Sellers Journey: Sellers get complete visibility into the home selling process to see where they are and get real-time alerts.

Sellers get complete visibility into the home selling process to see where they are and get real-time alerts. In-App Chat: In-app chat gives Sellers access to their dedicated, local real estate agent and support team as they move along the process from evaluation through close.

In-app chat gives Sellers access to their dedicated, local real estate agent and support team as they move along the process from evaluation through close. Home Valuation: Sellers can easily request a home valuation to find out what their home is worth, understand the potential selling price and local market in as little as 24 hours.

Sellers can easily request a home valuation to find out what their home is worth, understand the potential selling price and local market in as little as 24 hours. Listing Presentation: Request a listing presentation from a local, licensed agent and learn more about their track record right in the app.

Request a listing presentation from a local, licensed agent and learn more about their track record right in the app. Reali Trade-In: Reali Trade-In makes it easier and more convenient for a Seller to purchase their new home before their current home is sold. Sellers now have the ability to switch between Buying and Selling, allowing them to manage both transactions at the same time.

In addition to the new functionality for Sellers, Reali continues to add to its vertically integrated technology offering for both buyers and sellers, including recently added Reali Trade-In and Reali Cash Offer programs which have helped buyers and sellers seamlessly buy and sell homes in California, one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. With Reali Trade-In, Reali helps a seller find their new home and purchases it with cash on the seller's behalf, then prepares and lists the existing home for sale at no additional cost compared to a traditional real estate transaction.

Reali is available today in California and will expand to other states soon. To learn more about Reali, download the app or learn more at www.reali.com .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service real estate company, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

SOURCE Reali

