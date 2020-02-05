Reali Names Christian Coleman as Chief Real Estate Officer

Coleman joins Reali from Purplebricks where as vice president of agent development, he was responsible for agent development in all new markets throughout the United States and all internal support teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christian to our leadership team here at Reali as an integral part of our value proposition for both our customers and our Reali real estate agent team," said Amit Haller, chief executive officer, Reali. "Christian's track record in leading agent teams, coupled with his deep experience in the real estate business, positions our company well to continue to build a team of modern real estate agents who understand what today's buyers and sellers care about most."

Coleman has more than 25 years of experience in real estate. Prior to joining Purplebricks, Coleman served in leadership positions at ZipRealty, Lennar Homes, and Evergreen Realty (now Evergreen Realty HomeSmart) overseeing agent development, operations and market growth.

"Reali is at the forefront of providing exceptional real estate service and offerings, and is years ahead of other brokerages in the market today," said Christian Coleman. "My passion for mentoring and elevating real estate teams feels very at home at Reali. Reali Agents are at the core of our business, and I look forward to building world-class agent training programs that inspire our team and build deeper relationships with our customers."

Reali is available today in California and will expand to other states soon. To learn more about Reali, download the app or learn more at www.reali.com .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service real estate company, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

SOURCE Reali

Related Links

http://reali.com

