RealINSIGHT Marketplace Announces Hire of Ten-X Top Producer Kevin Lipson

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealINSIGHT Marketplace, the fastest-growing commercial real estate auction platform, announces the hire of Kevin Lipson as Senior Vice President – Head of Institutional Group. Lipson will lead business development with institutional clients and high-volume brokers. He formerly served as a top producing Managing Director in sales at Ten-X. The RealINSIGHT Marketplace team brings Lipson onboard as part of its drive to recruit top talent in the auction space to continue to connect with and improve service for the industry and its stakeholders at a vital time of market recovery and growth.

"I'm thrilled to join RealINSIGHT Marketplace. Providing the best service and execution for institutional sellers and brokers is my top priority, and Marketplace is the ideal environment for me to foster and grow these relationships," says Lipson.

Lipson has a proven track record. Before Ten-X, he held an investment officer position at Ivy Realty focused on acquisitions and fundraising. In a representative instance of success, his team went out with a $150 million raise and closed at the hard cap of $185 million. Preceding his role at Ivy, he was co-head of acquisitions in a global office of industrial strategy at American Realty Capital, where his team successfully built the company from 'asset one' to a New York Stock Exchange-listed $3 billion REIT.

"As we focus on growth, relationship building and executing exceptional transactional experiences, Kevin's background and approach is a welcome addition to our team," says James Shevlin, President of RealINSIGHT Marketplace.

With nine years of experience in auction platforms, acquisitions and equity placement; a Masters in Real Estate from NYU Schack; and a Bachelor of Finance from The Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, Lipson is well-positioned to support RealINSIGHT Marketplace in reaching new heights. His goal is to maintain the independence and integrity of the auction platform and ensure that it continues to provide certainty of execution to institutional sellers and a level playing field for buyers.

About RealINSIGHT Marketplace

RealINSIGHT Marketplace is the leading auction platform for commercial real estate transactions, bringing buyers, sellers and brokers together to efficiently list, market and close deals. The platform allows local, national and global investors the opportunity to quickly review and bid on assets throughout the country. Marketplace is managed by a dedicated team of commercial asset experts with more than $11 billion in online real estate sales. Since its inception in May 2017, the platform has completed more than $2.78 billion in transactions.

