RealJoy Vacations Named on 2018 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealJoy Vacations, a vacation rental management company with properties located throughout Destin, Florida and the surrounding areas, has been named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. RealJoy Vacations came in at position #2,540 on this year's list.

RealJoy Vacations helps property owners by managing every aspect of their rental property, from marketing to maintenance, and helps guests by providing a beautiful getaway and great place to stay on the Emerald Coast.

According to Inc. Magazine, no company on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list has grown by less than 50 percent over the past three years. To make this year's list, a company had to grow by more than 1,000 percent. The Inc. 5000 List began in 1982 to showcase the top privately-owned companies in the country. This year's list showed staggering growth compared to prior lists. Businesses are ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period, comparing 2014 to 2017.

"It is an honor to have RealJoy Vacations named on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the top privately owned companies in America," said Micah Berg, Servant-in-Chief of RealJoy Vacations. "I have been beyond blessed with an amazing group of individuals who have helped RealJoy grow into the company it is today. I am excited to see what the future brings."

RealJoy Vacations strives to bring joy to both owners and guests - to help owners increase revenue from their vacation rental investment while giving guests an unmatched Florida vacation. For more information about RealJoy Vacations, visit www.realjoy.com.

