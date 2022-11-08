Really Good Boxed Wine Lands Rockstar VP of Sales Rick Morrison

CINCINNATI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Good Boxed Wine, the category defining start-up in super premium boxed wine, welcomes Rick Morrison as Vice President of Sales.

Over his 20+ years in the wine industry, Rick Morrison has helped launch and scale many heritage and icon brands such as Qupé, Torbreck, Dry Creek Vineyard, La Follette, Quivira, Alma Rosa, Trinitas, and Au Bon Climat.

"We feel incredibly lucky that Rick is joining our team at such an exciting time for the business," said Jake Whitman, Founder and CEO. "After a full year of growth in DTC, we recognize the importance of diversifying sales channels and having the right person in place to lead that expansion is critical."

Rick combines keen business insight with a wealth of long-term relationships. He enjoys collaborating with wholesale and business partners and brings a unique sense of sales strategy, street implementation, and approach to success.

"As a long-time champion of alternative packaging, I was immediately drawn to Really Good Boxed Wine. Once I tasted the wine, I knew I wanted to be a part of this groundbreaking brand," adds Rick. "The industry is ready for high-end wine; in a sustainable format and at a much more reasonable price! Really Good Boxed Wine is a dynamic, forward-thinking company that is guided by a moral compass whereby everyone wins, including our planet."

Prior to being impassioned by the wine business, Rick enjoyed a successful career in the music industry in which he held several VP Sales and Marketing roles for BMG, Universal, Sony, Warner, and Virgin. Rick revels in having helped build the careers of Nirvana, Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, White Stripes, and Christina Aguilera.

"Every person in the music business, wine business, or anyone Rick has crossed paths with, speaks so highly of him," said Amy Troutmiller, COO. "He understands luxury wine, human connection, and our mission. We see him as an invaluable asset in making Really Good Boxed Wine a household name."

Rick will be leading efforts to expand wholesale, strategic partnerships, and niche-channel sales. Interested buyers and businesses can reach him at [email protected].

About Really Good Boxed Wine: Really Good Boxed Wine has been producing the best wine you've ever had from a box since 2021. They ship direct from their website, www.reallygoodboxedwine.com to 43 states and the District of Columbia. Better wine at a better price that's better for the environment.

