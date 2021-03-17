REALM and Aidentified Integration Drives the Future of Luxury Real Estate Through Technology and Innovation

This dynamic pairing enables REALM members to be matched with clients based upon pre-existing relationships and enhances client data to a level that has never been seen before in the industry.

"REALM has always been at the forefront of leading technological advances, driven by lifestyle, culture, and defining shifts in luxury," says REALM Founder and CEO, Julie Faupel. "The integration of Aidentified into REALM's proprietary technology is yet another example of how REALM is redefining the future of luxury real estate."

"We believe that the connection between Aidentified and REALM inspires an unparalleled level of connectivity between real estate brokers and their clients," says Tom Aley, Chairman and CEO of Aidentified. "We extend the broker network by leveraging AI-informed non-obvious connections including job positions and board overlap, even down to households and neighbor connections. This exponentially multiplies the reach of their sphere and uncovers new opportunities for brokers to engage."

REALM's expanded offering through Aidentified's technology has already attracted some of the most luxurious new developments in the world.

"At 181 Fremont in San Francisco, relationships and technology are key to sharing our spectacular residences with clients from Silicon Valley and around the world," says Leo Mederios, Director of Sales for 181 Fremont Residences. "The addition of Aidentified's intelligence to REALM delivers deeper connections that will be a game-changer for us."

Aidentified's data integration is now available to all members of REALM to drive connections with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects using predictive analytics and next level AI-based relationship intelligence mapping.

REALM member Nina Hatvany of Compass in San Francisco responds, "REALM launched as the pandemic drastically curbed the ability of real estate agents to connect to their peers and clients in person. This data-driven technology platform offers focused matching algorithms that help pair clients to the type of properties they will prefer. It has become an invaluable tool that fosters relationships with other top agents across the country providing a smarter way to acquire and sell properties on behalf of our clients in a historically competitive market."

This is another example of how REALM has continued to forge strong with a myriad of data-rich firms to deepen the offerings to luxury agents whose clients expect only the best.

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking. Its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer, with a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then match elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have. To learn more, go to https://www.realmglobal.com

About Aidentified

Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.

Leveraging 210 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, management changes, new company investments, income, age, location, position within a company, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal and corporate networks and their client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect. (www.aidentified.com)

