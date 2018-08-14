Realm Hits New Milestones for Growth and Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm, the leading provider of on-device data storage and data synchronization, today announces two new growth milestones. Over the second quarter of 2018, Realm's open-source mobile database grew in usage and is now used by more than 65% of the Fortune 1000; additionally, Realm's premium product Realm Platform experienced its largest quarter to date for customer adoption, adding over 100 paying customers to its customer base, all performing reliable data synchronization between public or private Cloud and mobile or IoT devices. One such customer, Nimi Peleg, CEO of Spectrum Reflections, said "Using Realm Platform, hosted in the Realm Cloud, has allowed us to achieve our business objectives and deliver the advanced mobile applications that our customers and the market require."

Realm's open-source mobile data storage solution, available for Android, iOS, Desktop and Web-based systems, has been downloaded billions of times and is used by a significant majority of the Fortune 1000 to power their mobile applications, in part because Realm's solution is optimized for mobile environments and favored by developers world-wide. When paired with Realm Platform, the solution enables advanced use cases for mobile, connected, and IoT applications. Be it the ability to effectively work offline, the distribution of datasets at scale, ensuring real-time state exchange between clients, or reflecting the state of a device in the cloud, Realm ensures improved usability, reliability and an accelerated development timeframe for applications that require or benefit from the efficient exchange of data between the client and Cloud, or simply across clients.

With Realm Platform, developers and companies can effectively extend their Cloud data sets to their clients. Data adapters can integrate Realm Platform with existing backend databases and Realm's sync protocol provides an effective, efficient and reliable exchange of data, independent of connection quality. Realm provides real-time synchronization during periods of low-latency connectivity, and captures data changes during periods of high latency or connectivity shifts for later replay; in this way Realm provides zero-latency data access on all devices while ensuring data consistency with fine-grained automatic conflict resolution.

The approach solves a variety of business and consumer problems, such as field-service and productivity scenarios, eCommerce, health-services, hospitality and travel apps, IoT, and consumer applications that demand or benefit from great user experiences even under adverse network conditions.

Realm's on-device data storage solution is open-source and available for download from https://realm.io/products/realm-database. The Realm Platform is hosted at cloud.realm.io with a free thirty-day trial, and in addition is available to be deployed by enterprises in their preferred environment.

To learn more about Realm, please visit realm.io.

About Realm

Realm mobilizes data. Trusted by over 100,000 developers and a majority of Fortune 1000 companies, Realm's products provide the simplest and most effective cross-platform way to store and move data for today's connected apps and devices. Realm's well-regarded open-source database is embedded in billions of app installs, and Realm Platform provides the connective tissue between enterprise data and mobile or IoT devices, or simply between the devices themselves. Utilizing real-time synchronization, and automatic fine-grained conflict resolution, Realm offers the perfect solution for better apps in an imperfectly connected world.

