Realm of Caring Foundation Celebrates 7 Years of Service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm of Caring Foundation (RoC) turns 7 this month and has many accomplishments to celebrate! Co-founded in 2013 by mothers Heather Jackson and Paige Figi, the RoC is a seasoned, independent nonprofit that has longitude in the industries of hemp and cannabinoid therapy. RoC leads innovative research and revolutionary education while supporting and building a global community. This consumer-driven nonprofit really does care, created by consumers to elevate the industry. In June, RoC published its first peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research.

RoC's programs and services remain free to consumers who need guidance on their cannabinoid journeys, and partnerships with like-minded companies make this possible. Aspen Green is the latest company to join the ranks and carry RoC's Quality Seal of Approval, after passing strict quality control standards.

Realm of Caring's Quality Seal of Approval is awarded to select companies and involves a stringent quality checklist administered by the Realm of Caring team to ensure all Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) guidelines are met and maintained.

Aspen Green is one of just a handful of USDA Certified Organic Hemp & CBD brands, and all of its hemp is grown from the perfect topography and climate found in Colorado. It is a family owned business and is deeply committed to the science of providing only the purest hemp and CBD products for the best results and most beneficial experience. Its mission is to bring the therapeutic value of pure, organic hemp and CBD to people who seek supplemental relief through the use of healthy, natural products. Aspen Green is free from toxins and run up to eight different lab tests from bona fide third party labs throughout its product line. It holds in high regard 3 foundational principles that guide every aspect of their business, actions, and interactions with their customers, partners, and the community: QUALITY, INTEGRITY, and TRANSPARENCY. These will always remain at the heart of their efforts to bring their beneficial products to consumers. Check out why Purity Matters at www.aspengreen.com .

Realm of Caring Foundation , is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that exists to support families who are out of medical options. By creating educational resources, conducting research, and assisting families with data-rich answers to their questions, RoC continues to be a leader in the cannabinoid field. RoC's Care Team has served more than 100,000 clients and medical professionals worldwide. To learn more or to donate to this cause, visit www.realmofcaring.org or call 1-888-210-3772.

SOURCE Realm of Caring

