realme Cements Its Position in the Big Leagues as 7th Largest Smartphone Brand Globally, Achieving 65% Growth Through 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, an international smartphone brand that has leapfrogged over established industry giants to take 7th place in terms of global market share was announced as the fastest growing major brand in the worldfor 2020. Research company Counterpoint announced this milestone in its latest smartphone report on Q4, as realme grew 65% YoY and shipped 42M smartphones last year.

realme has been a highlight in the stale smartphone industry, employing innovative method on both the consumer and product aspects to aggressively grow its market share. In an economic environment where nearly all major industry leaders were taking a loss, realme was one of the only two major smartphone brands to register growth – all throughout 2020. The young company started the year selling in only 35 markets and ended it with approximately 100% growth, totaling 61 active markets by end 2020. During this time, realme expanded its user base by 250%, from 25M to now over 50M strong.

realme's meteoric rise has been no secret to industry observers, who are now used to the impressive numbers that is being expected from this dynamic company. Part of the ethos of the company set by CEO Sky Li is the ability to flexibly respond to changing market conditions on the ground. realme's employees and team, as young consumers themselves, deeply understand the changes on the ground and has cohesively adapted accordingly, and that has shown results through the sales numbers and satisfaction reviews of their products.

This has resulted in a strong performance underpinned by strong consumer trust and understanding. "At realme, we live out our philosophy, which is to dare to leap into the forefront of innovation, design and product value, which is something young people can identify with,' says Sky Li, realme's CEO. Global sectors of youths and young professionals have kept realme going strong, helping the company to truly be a global mainstream brand. realme has surpassed the 50M sales milestone in merely nine quarters since its inception, making it the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world.

In addition, realme has innovated from the ground up, taking the marketing and conversations to where its consumers are at. realme users and employees frequently trade tips about the latest technological trends, sell online through heavy emphasis on e-commerce, where because of social distancing guidelines, staff are encouraged to lead their own communities of realme users. "This has created authenticity all the way from the top to the bottom, and this brand value is seen by the consumer first-hand," says Li. "Our changing environments has allowed realme to live out its values in plain view of its consumers. Once countries start to limit movement, we upgraded our after-sales services such as warranty extensions, live online support and shorter waiting and delivery times in order to maintain the high quality of service to our users that we have become known for".

realme has generated such impressive growth because they arechampioned as the global leading popularizer of 5G technology amongst users. realme has consistently led the market in decentralizing and exposing 5G-enable equipment to many groups through quality products of great value, such as the global launch of the realme 7 5G, which costs less than US$300. Well-known mobile authority GSM Arena has rated realme the first midrange all-rounder mobile phone for 2020. Also, realme's phones were the first batch of phones to be equipped with the best-in-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/765G/888, 125W flash charging and superior night photography modes.The young but courageous company has set its sights high in 2021, looking to leapfrog its outstanding 2020 performance through 5G and AIoT products.

About realme

realme is a technology brand that brings trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young andglobally-minded.They 'Dare to Leap',empowered by the latest in technology and design.

realme is recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint's statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020, which ranks it at 7th in the world. In 2019, realme's global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters fromQ3 2019 to Q2 2020. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa with a global user base of over50 million.

